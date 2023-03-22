4 major observations the Panthers can take from C.J. Stroud's pro day
What major observations should the Carolina Panthers take from C.J. Stroud's pro day at Ohio State ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
All eyes turned to Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday as the Carolina Panthers got another look at the quarterback that could become their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. C.J. Stroud was the star attraction for obvious reasons, with many projecting him to be the perfect fit for head coach Frank Reich's system despite the obvious temptation to take Bryce Young instead.
Stroud put together an outstanding college career with the Buckeyes. He has the prototypical height and accuracy Reich normally loves in his quarterbacks, although he was keen to state during his latest press availability that size won't factor much into their thought process before coming to an eventual conclusion.
The level of excitement among fans is palpable. Carolina's daring trade with the Chicago Bears to control the draft was the most aggressive move imaginable, but picking the right quarterback is the next tough challenge - one that will define Scott Fitterer's tenure as general manager.
With that being said, here are four major observations the Panthers can take from Stroud's pro day.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers sent a small army to meet C.J. Stroud
This is going to be a thorough process for the Carolina Panthers. They sent a small army to meet C.J. Stroud before, during, and after his workout, which is likely to be the same formula with all four top quarterback prospects throughout the pro day cycle.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Panthers met with Stroud on Tuesday evening before his pro day and will also bring him to Charlotte for a top-30 visit. David and Nicole Tepper were also in attendance, so it's not hard to see how highly thought of the signal-caller is within the building despite others set to stake their claim in the coming days.