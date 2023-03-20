4 major observations from Carolina Panthers post-draft trade pressers
What were some major observations from Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich's first pressers since the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall?
There was an enormous sense of anticipation as general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich spoke publicly for the first time since the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A move that sent shockwaves across the NFL and ensured they got full control of their own destiny.
This was swiftly followed by a frantic start to free agency with plenty of comings and goings. Fitterer and the Panthers have come out of the early free-agent period extremely well, but there is much hard work ahead before the team congregates for OTAs later this spring.
Both Fitterer and Reich provided some useful insights into their recent thought process and what might be coming in the not-too-distant future. Something that will ultimately determine whether Carolina can mount an NFC South title charge in 2023.
Without further ado, here are four major observations from Fitterer and Reich's press availability on Monday afternoon.
Major Observation No. 1
Carolina Panthers plan to extend Brian Burns after the draft
It's not just incomings that are forming a big part of the team's plans right now. The Carolina Panthers also plan on taking care of some of their top performers and defensive end Brian Burns is atop the list.
Scott Fitterer stated that the Panthers plan to give Burns a bumper new contract once their 2023 NFL Draft engagements conclude. Something that provides financial security to the pass-rushing phenom and keeps one of Carolina's core young guys around long-term.
This is going to be a whopping deal. But the Panthers have the front office personnel in place to stay cap flexible no matter how much Burns commands.