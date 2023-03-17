3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers drafting Bryce Young in 2023
What are some pros and cons behind the Carolina Panthers selecting former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
After speculation became rampant throughout the offseason, general manager Scott Fitterer made his bold move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But that was just the start of what will be a franchise-altering decision this spring.
Fitterer stated that the Panthers have to move with conviction, but they must also be right. This means coming to a consensus agreement and finding the right signal-caller from atop the draft.
While none of the top four quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks next month has been officially ruled out, it would be a shock if the pick wasn't either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. The Panthers are working hard to put everything in place for their next quarterback and looking at the film on both, Carolina couldn't go wrong with either.
With that being said, here are three pros and cons to the Panthers making Young the No. 1 overall pick to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft.
Pro No. 1
Bryce Young is ready to start immediately for the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers did not give up substantial draft capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick for their quarterback to sit as a rookie. They'll likely want them to start right away despite signing veteran Andy Dalton as the team's bridge/backup option.
This alone narrows the search down to two prospects. Young's performance levels at Alabama indicate he's ready to take control of an NFL offense and the foundations laid by Nick Saban always translate well to the next level.
Young is a playmaker - a leader of men. This holds a lot of weight and is something the Panthers might prove too tempting to ignore when push comes to shove.