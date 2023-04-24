5 running backs the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Jahmyr Gibbs
In the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the tide turning on the quarterback front with Alabama’s Bryce Young emerging as the clear favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. With this being the case, could the Carolina Panthers be tempted to select his former backfield partner Jahmyr Gibbs?
After transferring from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season, Gibbs quickly emerged as one of the top options on an Alabama roster lacking the weapons we’re used to seeing from Nick Saban teams. He ended the season with 1,370 total yards and 10 touchdowns.
The player showcased his top-end speed at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash. This ranked second amongst running backs who ran.
Gibbs offers versatility as both a runner and a pass catcher. Although some concerns are leveled at the player’s size as he measured in at 5-foot-9 and 199 pounds.
It’s been theorized that Gibbs to start his career would be better suited to be an RB2 role. This is what he would be in the early days of his career if Carolina were to draft him.
However, after Bijan Robinson - who is likely a top-10 pick - Gibbs is arguably the second-best running back in this draft. This means if Carolina were to select the player, they’d likely need to do so with pick No. 39, which would ignore other pressing needs.