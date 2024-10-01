5 silver linings from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Bengals in Week 4
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers failed to build on their impressive win at the Las Vegas Raiders, although the game against the Cincinnati Bengals was much closer than the scoreline suggests. Had a few calls gone their way or execution been a little better in crucial moments, head coach Dave Canales could be celebrating his second triumph as an NFL head coach right now.
Carolina is now 1-3 through four games with a difficult-looking trip to the Chicago Bears upcoming in Week 5. The Panthers were also dealt another crippling blow with the news Shaq Thompson tore his Achilles and will be out for the entire campaign. That's a big problem considering his on-field production and inspirational leadership in the locker room.
Things look bleak for the Panthers, but all hope is not lost yet. One could make a case for this contest providing more positives than negatives, which is strange for a team that's lost 17 of their last 20 games dating back to last season.
With this in mind, here are five silver linings from Carolina's defeat to the Bengals at Bank of America Stadium.
Silver linings from the Carolina Panthers' loss against the Bengals
Jaycee Horn's elite-level production
The Carolina Panthers are relying on Jaycee Horn more than ever on defense. They are without stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson for the remainder of 2024. That makes the gifted cornerback Ejiro Evero's most important defensive player by a considerable margin.
Horn is taking this responsibility seriously. He's off to a tremendous start this season, which was evidenced against the Cincinnati Bengals during another accomplished coverage display when going up versus three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase had his moments, but they weren't when Horn was on the opposite side of the line. The Bengals were eager to keep the former LSU star in motion and away from Carolina's best cornerback, which was a testament to how his elite-level skills are being perceived around the NFL.
Horn's talent has never been in question. Keeping the South Carolina product healthy is crucial, which is something the player and the Panthers have achieved effectively over the opening month of the season.