5 silver linings from Carolina Panthers' loss vs. the Bengals in Week 4
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' offensive efficiency
The Carolina Panthers made notable improvements over the last fortnight after Dave Canales took the difficult decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young. He was the root of the problem - the production and enhanced chemistry are examples of that. It wasn't perfect in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it was another efficient display from the offense overall.
Had the Panthers converted a 4th-and-goal from short range early in the contest, things might have been different. Andy Dalton threw an interception, but it was another polished display aside from that. Carolina's running game also impressed behind an outstanding offensive line, so there are definite positives to build upon through four weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Carolina gained 375 total yards on offense and won the time of possession battle. The Bengals' explosive plays proved to be their undoing, which is something defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must address as a matter of urgency despite some key injury problems on that side of the football.
Canales knows he has a productive offense within a scheme devised to keep things simple and get the football into the hands of his primary playmakers quickly. If the younger wide receivers can cut out the individual errors, the Panthers are onto something.
Chuba Hubbard's continued emergence
Fans are eagerly awaiting the return to health of second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks. Just how much he'll feature over the second half of 2024 remains to be seen after so long away from the gridiron with a torn ACL. However, the continued emergence of Chuba Hubbard means the Panthers can take their time.
Hubbard's been a revelation this season when given significant involvement. The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State looks like a lead running back. His poise, contact balance, and vision have come on encouragingly. He's a willing blocker and can also assist in the passing game when the situation dictates.
The fourth-year pro put together another outstanding display versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard set the tone and got the touches needed to go over 100 rushing yards for the second straight week. Dave Canales had to abandon the run slightly when the Panthers got into a hole, but this should be the formula moving forward.
Carolina must rely heavily on Hubbard regardless of whether Brooks hits the ground running or not. If the same trend continues, the Canadian native could be in line for a contract extension when it's all said and done.