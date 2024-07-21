5 strong candidates for Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp MVP
By Dean Jones
It promises to be a different training camp for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. The franchise moved the program to Charlotte for the first time in team history, ending its long-running association with Wofford College in Spartanburg. There should also be a noticeable difference in energy with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
Canales is positive beyond measure. He knows this is a significant challenge and is embracing it with his customary enthusiasm. His modern-day teachings are going down well with his new-look roster so far. Building on this early momentum is critical when things get more intensified at camp.
Nobody is expecting much from the Panthers next season. Most analysts predict they'll have a top-five selection once again in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is something Canales can use to his advantage as he looks to ensure Carolina becomes a surprise that the league doesn't see coming next time around.
Players must also ensure they're at optimum performance levels to hit the ground running. Nothing but high-level commitment and consistency will do. With this in mind, here are five strong candidates to become training camp MVP in 2024.
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Second-round selection Jonathon Brooks is starting camp on the active/non-football injury list as he continues to rehabilitate his torn ACL suffered during his last college campaign at Texas. This is a great opportunity for Chuba Hubbard to cement his status as the team's No. 1 running back next season.
Brooks will play a role when healthy, that's a given. Hubbard won't be giving up his top spot without a fight. He's also coming off the best campaign of his short career after starting 2023 behind veteran free-agent signing Miles Sanders.
Hubbard improved all facets of his game. The former Oklahoma State star gained 1,135 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He also looked more willing to assist in pass protection than ever before, which continued his emergence into a core piece of the puzzle after severe questions emerged from his rookie campaign.
The Carolina Panthers are planning to run the football heavily under Dave Canales. If Hubbard turns in a leading effort over camp, expect him to become a focal point in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.