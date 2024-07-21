5 strong candidates for Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp MVP
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young is under pressure. The quarterback was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and went through untold turmoil during his inaugural professional season. Some in the media immediately wrote off his chances of ever becoming a franchise-altering presence under center. That is not an opinion shared by those within the Carolina Panthers.
Dan Morgan made strengthening everything around Young his top priority this offseason. The offensive line interior looks more assured, his pass-catchers look more explosive, and the running game looks capable of carving out significant yardage. Dave Canales' reputation for helping struggling quarterbacks get back on track is something else working in the former Alabama star's favor.
Young is embracing a fresh start and turned the page quickly on his rookie complications. The early signs are promising, but the need to put together a strong training camp cannot be overstated.
This is all about confidence. Young needs to gain plenty of it before the regular season. If he starts showing signs of growth over Carolina's camp, it should also alleviate the concerns of some fans who might not think the signal-caller has what it takes.
It's a high-stakes situation for Young. He must come out on the other end smiling.
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
Xavier Woods is arguably the most underrated Panthers player heading into the 2024 season. Very few emerged from the previous campaign with credit. The standout safety was one after turning in a series of outstanding efforts to solidify the backend as best he could.
Woods remains an important part of the team's plans for next season. He'll have a new safety partner after the Panthers released Vonn Bell. Jordan Fuller is the man tasked with filling the void. He's got previous experience working with Ejiro Evero from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. This should ensure a smooth transition to a different environment.
This could also provide Woods with the stability he lacked alongside him last season. His ability to make plays against the run and his emergence as an exceptional communicator stood out considerably in 2023. Doing the same throughout camp will only leave further reasons for enthusiasm.
It's a big upcoming campaign for Woods. The former sixth-round pick enters the final year of his deal looking to cement his importance. If performance levels maintain or increase, Dan Morgan would be wise to keep the defensive back around as part of his long-term plans for progress.