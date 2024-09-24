5 surprising standouts from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are being looked at differently in league circles after answering some harsh critics in the best possible way during their Week 3 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the most complete performance of any team since Steve Wilks was interim head coach. This team might go down, but they aren't going to go down without a fight.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is getting the limelight and rightfully so following an exceptional performance. But make no mistake, this was a collective effort.
Everyone played their part. Everyone displayed the right characteristics that head coach Dave Canales wants to instill in this downtrodden organization. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but this was a positive step in the right direction when all hope seemed lost.
With that being said, here are five Panthers players who emerged as surprising standouts in Week 3 at the Raiders.
Surprising standouts from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders
Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S
The Carolina Panthers took a chance on Nick Scott this offseason. He didn't exactly thrive with the Cincinnati Bengals last time out and was moved on with little fanfare attached, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's previous connection to the veteran safety was enough to give him a shot.
Scott impressed during the offseason en route to becoming the primary backup behind Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods. He maximized the 56 percent of snaps in Week 3, looking aggressive in pursuit and positionally sound for good measure.
It was hard to look at Scott's performance and not be impressed. After things didn't go nearly as well over his involvement during Carolina's previous two contests, this was an undoubted positive that can provide the catalyst to better performances moving forward.
The Panthers made their mark overall. But like the situation with Scott, they must prove it was not just a flash in the pan.