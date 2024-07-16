5 under the radar Carolina Panthers players who must excel in 2024
By Dean Jones
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
Dan Morgan knows a thing or two about what a good linebacker looks like. He enjoyed a standout playing career at the defensive second level, earning Pro Bowl honors and securing his spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. His evaluations should be trusted by Carolina Panthers fans as he looks to lay better foundations for prosperity moving forward.
The Panthers threw a curveball by drafting Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He'll play second fiddle to the veteran starting duo of Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell initially, but don't be surprised if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero finds ways to get him involved depending on the schematic alignment.
Wallace has the explosiveness and fierce competitive edge to make an impression. Tempering expectations initially would be wise, but his intriguing athleticism is something that can potentially assist. If Morgan sees something in the player, that should be enough for fans to have some semblance of hope regarding his chances in 2024.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The fact that Tommy Tremble remains under the radar is a damning indictment of how his development was managed by previous coaching regimes. He freely admitted to getting no route-running coaching when Matt Rhule held absolute power. Despite flashing promise over the last two years, those in power thought there were better alternatives to their detriment.
Tremble is getting a chance to shine next season. Dave Canales loves what he sees from the former third-round selection so far, praising his high-level work ethic and emerging leadership credentials. Carolina's new scheme also appears more tight-end friendly, so hopes are high regarding a potential breakout from the Notre Dame product in a contract year.
The Panthers have other options ready to take the mantle if Tremble cannot meet expectations. Ian Thomas is showing signs of life under the new staff and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders should feature in the passing attack immediately. Make no mistake, everyone must earn the right to prolonged involvement.
This is the opportunity Tremble's been waiting for. If he can gain some early momentum, everyone associated with the Panthers' offense stands to benefit greatly.