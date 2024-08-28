5 vulnerable Carolina Panthers who could be sacrificed for 2024 waiver claims
By Dean Jones
Andrew Raym- Carolina Panthers C
The Carolina Panthers took 10 offensive linemen through onto their initial 53-man roster. That gives them the option of cutting one if those in power get the chance to fortify another position group in desperate need of improved quality.
Andrew Raym was one of the more surprising names on the squad. The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma was the only specialist center on the Panthers heading into the offseason program and performed well during preseason involvement. Taking him through into Week 1 cannot be completely ruled out, but his situation remains precarious until further notice.
This could be a decision between Raym or Cade Mays, who took backup center reps over the summer and might be preferred due to additional NFL experience. That would be a little harsh on the first-year pro. However, general manager Dan Morgan is running the football operation with a business-first model and won't think twice if he's got genuine belief.
That leaves Raym's fortunes hanging in the balance. If he's let go for a waiver claim, the player will be a shoo-in for the practice squad to continue his development.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
As previously mentioned, the Panthers could let one of their safeties go to strengthen other position groups. It'll be interesting to see which way general manager Dan Morgan decides to go, but there's no doubt he has a few waiver wire pickups in mind considering how many talented players got let go around the NFL during an emotional day for hundreds of hopefuls.
Jammie Robinson was seen as a cut candidate by most fans after just one season. The former fifth-round selection out of Florida State worked exceptionally hard throughout the offseason and made every rep count during Carolina's warmup games. He's also gained position versatility as a safety and nickel cornerback to further boost his hopes.
Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott are the top trio. Robinson and Demani Richardson are the other options, so it might be a straight choice between the two if another edge rusher can be found to bolster depth.
Robinson deserves credit for the way he's applied himself this offseason. That got him an initial reprieve from being made surplus to requirements. Whether the same trend continues in the coming hours remains to be seen.