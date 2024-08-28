5 vulnerable Carolina Panthers who could be sacrificed for 2024 waiver claims
By Dean Jones
Jayden Peevy - Carolina Panthers DL
With seven defensive linemen at the Carolina Panthers' disposal on their defensive front, something has to give. That's too many considering Ejiro Evero runs a 3-4 base scheme. This makes parting ways with one or two for waiver claims almost certain with general manager Dan Morgan at the front of the queue.
Jayden Peevy was one of the more surprising names on the roster. He was a late arrival who adapted extremely well. His production during Carolina's warmup games also left reasons for encouragement. At the same time, it might not be enough to avoid the chop when it's all said and done.
Peevy has a lot of likable traits. This is more a numbers game than anything else despite surviving Morgan's initial roster cull. It won't go unnoticed by the former Texas A&M star, who'd be a certainty for the practice squad if the Panthers decide to take their chances with someone else.
Making the squad was a big confidence boost for Peevy, but he won't be taking anything for granted. Everything is out of his hands, so it's simply a case of maintaining high standards until told otherwise.
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
The Panthers took through seven wide receivers onto their initial 53-man roster. It would be a surprise if this was the number available to the new regime in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina has too many holes elsewhere to justify this number, in all honesty. There's an obvious surplus, which means those further down the depth chart face a nervous wait heading into waiver claims and potential free-agent pickups.
Jalen Coker was brought through onto the squad over Terrace Marshall Jr., who was released after the Panthers failed to find a trade partner. The undrafted free agent left a good last impression by bringing in a touchdown during the preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills. His production over camp was solid if not spectacular, but he could be sacrificed depending on what options become of interest.
One could also make a case for Ihmir Smith-Marsette and David Moore being in the same boat. However, they offer more from a special teams standpoint and could be preferred when push comes to shove.