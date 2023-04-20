5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should target Marvin Mims Jr.
Over the years, we've experienced some talented receivers come out of Norman, Oklahoma. Guys like Hollywood Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Sterling Shepard have all made productive impacts at the professional level.
Is Marvin Mims Jr. the next Sooners receiver to be highly productive at the next level? Time will tell, but this is one of my favorite targets for the Carolina Panthers at No. 93 overall, should he last that long.
Mims was one of the most productive receivers in Sooners' history. He was Lincoln Riley/Brent Venables' best receiver over the last three seasons, showcasing above-average vertical speed and explosiveness at the position that made him one of the most feared playmakers in the Big 12.
A former four-star high-school recruit, Mims can quickly get to his second gear, creating separation downfield to develop big plays. After the catch, the prospect is creative in the open field with good explosiveness, quickness, twitch, and vision. Believe it or not, this is the type of receiver that is making an impact at the next level.
However, Mims will need to clean up the drops and his route tree needs to be tinkered with at the next level. Though, he has the skill set to develop quickly in this area.
Like Josh Downs, I think Mims would be a nice successor to Adam Thielen while also having the addition of a true vertical component to his game.