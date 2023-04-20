5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should target Jayden Reed
If you have followed me on Twitter since March, you may have seen some tweets regarding a certain wide receiver who has played for the Spartans of Michigan State over the last four years. This is a prospect I consider to be the most underrated in the draft.
Jayden Reed is one of the most complete receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Yet no one talks about his potential ceiling and the high floor he already possesses in terms of his future prospects once he gets into the pros.
A participant in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, Reed is a much better route runner than given credit for, understanding when to hit his landmarks, drop his hips and break at the top of routes, and offering decisive cuts, jabs, and head fakes to create separation.
Reed has some of the best hands in this draft class, in my opinion. He shows an ample catch radius and the ability to go above the rim and make contested catches. The former three-star high-school recruit shows great hand-eye coordination that allows him to safely secure the ball.
A former transfer from Western Michigan, Reed might have some of the best body control and sideline awareness in this draft class, showcasing great control through the catch point and little to no wasted movement as a runner after the catch or in his routes.
Reed has the potential to be a high-volume target with the right team. While it might not come early with the Carolina Panthers, the two-time second-team All-Big Ten would certainly be a home run selection in the middle rounds.