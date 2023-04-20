5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should target Jonathan Mingo
In a wide receiver class that isn't as deep at the top as it has been in years past, there are still plenty of potential diamonds in the rough that are projected as middle-round selections in this year's NFL Draft. I view this top 30 visitor of the Carolina Panthers in a similar light.
Jonathan Mingo is a receiver I believe would be perfect for Carolina in terms of future starting potential, an early role as a depth piece, and what his main role on offense will be in the coming years.
Mingo is a big-framed receiver at 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds. It might seem reasonable to believe he is another wideout who will win 50/50 jump balls, and that is not far from the truth.
As a former four-star high-school recruit, Mingo has great catch radius and ball skills overall. However, he offers plenty of second-level acceleration, quick feet, and good short-area quickness to win in tight spaces in the open field and at the line of scrimmage versus press corners. Furthermore, the former Ole Miss star has the skill set to develop into a formidable route runner.
The prospect will face a transition at the next level. I do appreciate his ability to win on vertical routes, but he will need to develop a denser route tree considering he will be coming from a spread-tempo offense at Ole Miss with very few NFL trees and concepts.
Mingo will also need to improve his play strength at the catch point. Especially in congested areas.
There are plenty of potential Day 3 wide receivers the Panthers could target in this draft. If there is one that could get fans excited for the future, Mingo might be that guy - whether it's at No. 93 or No. 145 overall.