5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers should target after Mike Williams snub
The Carolina Panthers must seek alternative options...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Xavier Legette
If the Carolina Panthers miss out on prospects like Keon Coleman or Adonai Mitchell during the 2024 NFL Draft, it's not the end of the world. This is a deep draft class for wide receivers. Not having a first-round pick isn't ideal, but general manager Dan Morgan must make the best out of a bad situation.
Someone like Xavier Legette is more likely to be there early in the second round. He's no stranger to Panthers fans having played his college football at South Carolina. It took him a long time to get going, but his breakout 2023 campaign and strong evaluation process put him firmly under the spotlight.
Legette has the size, length, and speed to cause complete havoc when in the mood. He's ultra-aggressive - sometimes to his detriment - but there is a lot to like about how the player's skills could transition into Dave Canales' offensive scheme.
Canales greatly succeeded with Mike Evans, and Legette has a similar build. He can take the top off any defense with ease, thrives in contested catch situations, and is a significant red-zone threat thanks to his imposing physical attributes. The player will have an adjustment period, but the upside is phenomenal if he builds on his newfound momentum.
Much will depend on how the draft shakes out in front of them, but Legette should be on the shortlist.