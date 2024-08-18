5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
It was another preseason defeat for the Carolina Panthers. The results are important at this stage, with head coach Dave Canales preserving the health of his established figures over getting them legitimate game-day reps - a contentious issue among the fans heading into such a critical campaign.
Canales has every right to keep his key performers fresh amid some injury issues across the depth chart. This choice gave those further down the pecking order and on the cusp of extended involvement another opportunity to showcase their potential. It wasn't perfect, but there were a few bright spots to take from the clash at Bank of America Stadium.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator remained noncommittal about the status of his starters in Carolina's warmup finale at the Buffalo Bills. Canales has a plan and won't care what's being said outside the organization. He'll also have a good indication of how the roster will look before general manager Dan Morgan gets active on the waiver wire.
With that being said, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's preseason defeat against the New York Jets.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' preseason defeat vs. Jets
Winner No. 1
Dillon Johnson - Carolina Panthers RB
Making noise in a crowded running back room is a difficult task. Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and injured rookie Jonathon Brooks look like the top trio. Raheem Blackshear's exploits in the return game could see his spot secure when push comes to shove. Mike Boone's also caught the eye at times, so there's plenty for those in power to ponder.
Another backfield threat staked a strong claim in Preseason Week 2 versus the New York Jets. Dillon Johnson - an undrafted free agent out of Washington - got a hefty workload in the second half and thrived. His production was outstanding down the stretch, finishing off the final drive with a hard-fought touchdown after getting hit in the backfield.
Johnson finished the day with 83 rushing yards and a score from 18 carries. It might not be enough to make the squad. At the same time, performances like this won't go unnoticed by others around the league looking for improved running back depth.
If nothing else emerges, Johnson looks like a shoo-in for the practice squad.