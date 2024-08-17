Time is of the essence as Carolina Panthers sit Bryce Young in Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young is coming off his best practice of the summer. Any fears surrounding the quarterback were alleviated significantly after a starring performance during a joint session with the New York Jets. This was the most glaring sign yet that head coach Dave Canales' improved teachings are having the desired effect on the promising signal-caller.
Young went through turmoil in a disastrous situation as a rookie. Nobody disputes that his performances could have been better. What some who are keen to bash the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft often fail to recognize is how let down he was by the Carolina Panthers' previous regime - none of whom are still around.
Thursday's practice versus an impressive Jets defensive secondary was a major confidence boost. However, fans were still clamoring for the Heisman Trophy winner to get some live-fire reps in a typical game-day setting during the preseason to develop chemistry with his pass-catchers and new starting center Austin Corbett.
This is an obvious dilemma for Canales. He wants to protect his prized possession. He's also running out of time to get the necessary reps into Young before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints gets here.
Carolina Panthers didn't risk Bryce Young in Preseason Week 2
As it turned out, Canales erred on the side of caution with Young once again. The signal-caller was inactive along with most other starters for Preseason Week 2, which caused a stir among those who wanted to see the quarterback out on the gridiron.
Carolina's first string got a ton of work on Thursday in joint practice. Canales thought adding further punishment to their bodies - no matter for how long - was not the right course of action in the circumstances. He's well within his right to do so, especially considering the injury problems piling up.
Some fans might not like it. Canales won't care.
The Panthers have just one preseason game remaining at the Buffalo Bills before attention swiftly turns to the regular season. With no more joint practices scheduled, it frees up some extra leeway for Canales to get Young involved. If not, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is banking on practice and his improved methods reaping the necessary rewards immediately.
If Young misses next weekend's game and proceeds to struggle early in the campaign, questions will be asked. Canales is willing to accept that and has supreme conviction in everything he does. But this is an example of how precarious things stand between the team and a fanbase who are getting tired of being dragged through the mud.
Young is probably desperate to see some work in warmup contests when things matter less. It's about gaining confidence, rhythm, and the swagger that deteriorated from his game in 2023. At the same time, Canales is a shrewd quarterback developer and should be trusted until further notice.
Fans are disappointed, especially those who paid good money to watch them in action. They want to see the best on the field to see how things are unfolding. However, their head coach is more keen to play the long game rather than appease those voices from outside the organization.
It's a risk. Whether it pays off or not remains to be seen.