5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
With Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas both sidelined - although the former is back at practice and could have gone in the regular season - it was a chance for the Carolina Panthers to see how rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is progressing. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to be an instant asset in the passing game if utilized correctly. He won't be a workhorse, but there's a lot to like about his overall athleticism.
Sanders caught the eye with a couple of impressive catches in Preseason Week 2 versus the New York Jets. Dave Canales schemed him up effectively and the Texas product took full advantage, bringing in both of his targets for 22 receiving yards.
It's a small sample size, of course. However, it's another example of the different dynamic Sanders could potentially bring to the Panthers with additional refinement. The coaching staff will continue to take a gradual approach, even if Thomas takes longer to recover from his issue than anticipated.
Just why Sanders dropped out of the first three rounds of the draft is anyone's guess. Looking at his contribution and progress to date, the Panthers are going to benefit greatly.
Winner No. 3
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers DB
Jammie Robinson found himself on the roster bubble after just one season with the Panthers. Competition is high in the safety room with several contenders for depth chart spots behind the projected starting duo of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller. However, with the former set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, opportunity knocks for others.
Robinson did his chances of involvement no harm at all with a physically imposing performance against the Jets. The 2023 fifth-round selection out of Florida State played every down like it was his last, getting to the contact point quickly and making several splash tackles that caught the attention of Dave Canales.
This was a huge positive for Robinson, who is fighting for his future with a regime that has no emotional attachment to their decision-making process. Keeping this up is the next challenge, especially with so many others also impressive throughout the preparation period so far.
Hopefully, this is the spark that ignites Robinson to better fortunes moving forward. His status remains precarious, so nothing but the same effort will do.