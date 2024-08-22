5 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
There was a lot for head coach Dave Canales and his staff to get through over training camp. The Carolina Panthers seem re-energized under his leadership after a two-win campaign in 2023 that came with disgraceful moments aplenty. Fixing this organization was a tough challenge - something the new man in charge didn't shy away from despite boasting just one year of play-calling experience.
Canales instilled a sense of energy and professionalism that resonates well with the modern-day player. The demands are high, but he's also looking after their interests. He's a bundle of positivity at all times but isn't afraid to hold them to account if things aren't going as expected.
Training camp was grueling and competitive. There was a mixture of good and bad, as expected. Carolina's impressive joint practice against the New York Jets was the biggest indicator yet that Canales' methods are having their desired effect.
It wasn't good news for everyone. With this in mind, here are five winners and four losers from Carolina's 2024 training camp in Charlotte.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Winner No. 1
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers did everything possible to help quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. Instead of going away from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft following a dismal rookie campaign in difficult circumstances, they gave him a supreme vote of confidence. Dan Morgan invested heavily around the signal-caller - something that should give those in power a proper evaluation of his credentials this time around.
Young and Dave Canales hit it off immediately. The head coach worked hard to fix the fundamentals and got a positive response from the former Alabama star. The football is coming out quicker and things are opening up offensively as a result. There are also plenty of encouraging signs regarding his chemistry development with Carolina's enhanced weapons in the passing game.
It's not been perfect. That said, the signs over the final week of training camp were immensely positive.
Young's showing signs of genuine growth with Week 1 on the not-too-distant horizon. Doing it in clutch situations is the next challenge, but everything seems to be going according to plan for the Heisman Trophy winner so far.