5 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Things started so well for Ian Thomas. The Carolina Panthers kept the veteran tight end around after he agreed to take another pay cut this offseason. His performances over the early offseason program and the first week of training camp left a notable impression. Could head coach Dave Canales finally be the guy who gets the former fourth-round selection to reach his potential?
That might still be the case. However, the Indiana product suffered a telling blow to his newfound enthusiasm.
Thomas sustained a calf injury that put him on the shelf for a few weeks. He wasn't seen over the final fortnight of camp or any preseason games. The Panthers hope he'll be ready for Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, but there's no definitive guarantee he'll be on the roster when one examines the current tight-end dynamic.
Tommy Tremble and rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders are locked into spots. Thomas could be the No. 3 option capable of manning starting reps until the first-year pro is ready to take over. That said, the increasing influence of Jordan Matthews is something that might steer the Panthers in a completely different direction.
Much will depend on how many tight ends the Panthers take through. Thomas should still make it, but it'll be a nervous wait for the veteran until everything gets cemented one way or another.
Winner No. 2
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
D.J. Johnson was a much-maligned draft pick. The Panthers had no business trading up to secure his services at No. 80 overall in 2023. It reeked of panic and desperation from previous general manager Scott Fitterer's perspective. This placed too much pressure on the developmental edge rusher and he struggled accordingly in Year 1 of his professional career.
Johnson gained a lot from the experience. He also still has the trust of Ejiro Evero, who's working exceptionally hard alongside his staff to make the former Oregon star a complete package this offseason.
He's not the finished article - far from it, actually - which is a concern considering he'll be 26 years old during the season. However, Johnson deserves credit for applying himself well and potentially securing a key role on the defensive rotation in 2024.
There's a chance Evero could even start Johnson opposite Jadeveon Clowney until D.J. Wonnum recovers from a torn quad. That seems like a long way off right now, so the second-year pro or someone like Eku Leota could be in line for more reps than initially anticipated when competitive action begins.