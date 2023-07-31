5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 1
There's been a lot to unpack throughout the first week of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Bravvion Roy - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers have undergone some changes across the defensive line throughout the spring as Ejiro Evero gets set to unleash his 3-4 base scheme on the team's opponents in 2023. Whether it'll have the desired effect considering two glaring needs at cornerback and edge rusher remains to be seen.
It's seemingly an open competition to see who gets starting positions and depth chart roles next season. While the likes of Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle will be important players, nothing has been cemented elsewhere despite DeShawn WIlliams boasting previous experience within Evero's complex system during their time together on the Denver Broncos.
Marquan McCall and Henry Anderson have reportedly been impressive throughout the opening week of camp. The gauntlet was laid down to Bravvion Roy, who could meet the challenge and was waived on Monday shortly before practice began.
Roy was one of the last former Matt Rhule college players still around. He has the build to potentially fill a backup role, but McCall's imposing size and eye-catching opening to camp meant he was surplus to requirements.
Momentum is everything at this time of year. Once it started going against Roy, there was only going to be one outcome.