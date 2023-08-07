5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 2
Looking at some movers and shakers from Week 2 at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Who were the winners and losers from another intriguing week of Carolina Panthers training camp practices before the 2023 season?
Nothing stands still where the Carolina Panthers are concerned these days. It's been another frantic week of practices, transactions, and everything in between, with the New York Jets and their newfound fanfare coming to Wofford College for two joint sessions in the coming days before their preseason outing on Saturday.
Training camp has gone past quickly, although the players would probably say differently after being tested to their limits in the ungodly humidity that normally envelops Spartanburg at this time of year. Plans are starting to become clear in terms of roster positions and how the Panthers will set up from a scheme standpoint, which has been incredible to watch under legitimate NFL coaches with a clear purpose and vision for progress.
That said, here are five winners and losers from a fascinating second week at Carolina's training camp in 2023.
Winner No. 1
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
After sitting out briefly through injury, C.J. Henderson wasted no time in picking up where he left off. The cornerback is enjoying a renaissance of sorts throughout training camp, which stems from increased urgency in a contract year after the Carolina Panthers declined his fifth-year option and having leaders with proven credentials steering him in the right direction.
Henderson is clearly benefitting from DeAngelo Hall and Ejiro Evero's guidance. The former first-round pick is trusting his instincts a little more and playing with a sense of freedom that wasn't there previously, which is a solid platform from which to build.
Of course, we've seen this from Henderson before. He hasn't transitioned these performance levels into consistency in a competitive setting, but the coaching staff clearly believes they have the spark that can ignite a floundering career.