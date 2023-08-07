5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 2
Looking at some movers and shakers from Week 2 at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers DL/OLB
Just a few short hours after Yetur Gross-Matos declared his intent to win the starting outside linebacker position opposite Brian Burns in front of the media, the Carolina Panthers threw another obstacle in his way. Justin Houston signed a one-year deal with $6 million guaranteed, which represents starter-type money for an aging performer that still gained 9.5 sacks in 2022.
This could be the missing piece of the puzzle on defense, at least for the short term. Even if it doesn't do much for Gross-Matos' chances of prominent starting involvement in the grand scheme of things.
Gross-Matos has heard what the fans are saying and wants to prove them wrong. The trouble is, the former second-round selection is entering the final year of his rookie deal under a coaching staff that wasn't around when he came into the fold.
Things look bleak for Gross-Matos, but there could be a window left open to potentially contribute next time around. Some of the Penn State product's best work throughout his career came as a three-technique rushing from the interior - something that Ejiro Evero could utilize depending on the situation.
Either way, this is a big year for Gross-Matos. It's been a steady camp from the player, but Houston's arrival so soon after taking the podium makes him one of the week's losers.