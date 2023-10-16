5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers defeat at the Dolphins in Week 6
It was the result many Carolina Panthers fans expected...
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Given the Carolina Panthers didn't allocate a single offensive snap to Terrace Marshall Jr. in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, many fans expected to see a lot of the wide receiver in this one. But it was yet another game where the player flattered to deceive.
Marshall was a non-factor yet again, failing to bring in any of his three targets throughout. This was extremely disappointing and led many to wonder whether leaving him out entirely last time out was an accident or by design.
This is the latest in a series of underachievements from the former second-round selection. Something that could lead the Panthers into trading Marshall if the right opportunity comes along.
As was the case with Donte Jackson, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated named Marshall directly as someone who could be on the trade block. Any team would be betting on the upside rather than any legitimate production, but the Cincinnati Bengals could make sense given the pass-catcher's previous connection with Joe Burrow from their time together at LSU.
There has to be a tipping point between Marshall and the Panthers. That might be during the bye and looking at how things are unfolding for the player, he'd likely welcome a change of scenery at this juncture.