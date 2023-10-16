5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers defeat at the Dolphins in Week 6
It was the result many Carolina Panthers fans expected...
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
As previously stated numerous times last week, the main priority for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 has changed. No longer does it revolve around delusional dreams of winning the NFC South and reaching the postseason, it should now firmly center on rookie quarterback Bryce Young's development.
That is the most important thing above all else right now. Young once again demonstrated impressive poise at the Miami Dolphins, conjuring some magic with exceptional timing on his throws en route to yet another encouraging afternoon.
Young's ability to fit the football into tight windows was eye-popping on occasion. There were some deep shots he'd like to have back, but the signal-caller can take heart from the contest even if the result didn't go Carolina's way as anticipated.
There's no doubt Young is lacking help. Once the scripted plays ended after the opening exchanges, head coach Frank Reich went back to a less creative approach that worked to the Panthers' detriment.
Nevertheless, the Heisman Trophy winner is growing with every passing week. Young looks more comfortable in the pocket and displayed the traits that made him such a highly touted college recruit, to begin with.
Hopefully, some significant alterations can be made during the bye that allows Young to flourish further over the next 11 games. Perhaps scheming things up around his strengths rather than trying to fit him into an already bland, uninspiring system would also help.
Just a thought…