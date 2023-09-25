5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat at Seahawks in Week 3
It was another disppointing afternoon for the Carolina Panthers.
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room and their lack of prowess in creating separation. There has been one exception, which was once again evident at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Adam Thielen is easily the team's most consistent pass-catcher. His savvy route running and assured hands have been a major asset up to now, with Sunday's contest representing his most profitable performance since the player's high-profile switch from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.
While others wilted under the pressure, Thelen seemed to thrive. Andy Dalton targeted him heavily as a result, which led to 11 receptions for 145 receiving yards and a late touchdown grab, which was arguably the best catch of the bunch.
If only those youngsters in the room who think they're something and have yet to accomplish much would follow his lead. The fact that Carolina is so reliant on the aging wideout tells its own story - but it's something that must continue in pursuit of keeping the chains moving.
The wide receiver position looks like it's going to be among the Panthers' biggest needs next spring. For now, they can relax safe in the knowledge Thielen still has what it takes to provide at least one dependable option when all around him crumbles.