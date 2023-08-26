5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. Lions
Who saw their stock rise or fall during the Carolina Panthers last warmup game?
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are currently dealing with some injury concerns within their wide receiver room. Terrace Marsall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and D.J. Chark are all on the shelf, which meant it was vital Adam Thielen picked up the slack during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.
Thielen knew exactly what the mission was given his experience. The free-agent signing from the Minnesota Vikings duly delivered with a superb display en route to four receptions, 45 receiving yards, and a touchdown that provided further evidence about what he could bring to the Panthers next season.
The route-running crispness at Thielen's disposal is a sight to behold. His ball skills are first-class, he catches superbly under pressure and remains a significant red-zone threat as demonstrated by his touchdown grab from Bryce Young.
While asking Thielen to be a genuine No. 1 option this late into his career would be pushing it, there's nothing to suggest he cannot assume a secondary role behind someone else providing the Panthers get one of their young studs to step up. However, the jury remains out in that regard due to health and previous inconsistencies.
There's no doubt Thielen is as dependable as they come and will be Young's best friend in key situations throughout the campaign. Whether the signal-caller will be able to depend on the rest is a completely different question entirely.