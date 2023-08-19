5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss at NY Giants
Who saw their stock rise or fall in Preseason Week 2?
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
With Damiere Byrd on injured/reserve and Terrace Marshall Jr. facing several weeks on the sidelines with a back tweak, an opportunity knocked for another wide receiver to step up and potentially make a lasting contribution. Many thought that might be Javon Wims, but it was Shi Smith that seized the moment with the spotlight glaring at MetLife Stadium.
Smith came into the preparation period firmly on the roster bubble after some impressive acquisitions from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The former sixth-round selection got his head down to perform well throughout camp and maximized the chance for significant involvement in Preseason Week 2 to further enhance his status.
The South Carolina product finished the day with 59 receiving yards, bringing in four receptions from five targets. This was another big step in the right direction and something that might ensure Smith beats out other hopefuls to make the team.
One would think the top five wideouts are locked in. Whether the Panthers take six or seven through onto the roster is a hot topic of debate, but what cannot be disputed is Smith emerging as the frontrunner for that sixth place on the depth chart following an impressive summer from the player.
If Smith builds on this further against the Detroit Lions next week, fans can pencil him onto the 53.