5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
Who saw their stock rise or fall during the game?
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Donte Jackson's quick return from a torn Achilles has been refreshing to see. The cornerback's worked exceptionally hard to put himself in a position to contribute right out of the gate, but the Carolina Panthers are still moving forward cautiously to ensure the former second-round pick is ready to rock in Week 1.
Jackson got to see the field on Saturday for 13 snaps against the New York Jets. This was a big-time win in itself, but it didn't look as if the one-time LSU stud had lost any explosiveness or athleticism despite the severity of his recent complication.
There was no hesitancy for Jackson, which is always half the battle upon returning from a long-term injury. He was vocal and aggressive, getting around the football consistently - which is a solid foundation from which to build.
The Panthers are going to rely heavily on Jackson next season. He'll be the outside cornerback starter opposite Jaycee Horn, with the improving C.J. Henderson also showing signs of life under the new coaching regime.
Carolina will probably keep the same approach where Jackson is concerned over the next fortnight before their highly-anticipated clash with the Atlanta Falcons rolls around. Whatever their doing has had the desired effect so far - something the Panthers hope can continue throughout the upcoming campaign and beyond.