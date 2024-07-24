6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of 2024 camp
Carolina Panthers training camp and football season as we know it is here. While it has been a rough 12 months for the organization and its fans, this provides the most optimism and hope. However, there is a twist with this year’s site of training camp.
After years of spending camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, the Panthers have moved to their home base in uptown Charlotte, where they will host camp practices for the next three weeks. Back Together Saturday will be at Bank of America Stadium while Fan Fest is being held at Memorial Stadium in Clemson - a site where the franchise spent its first NFL offseason 30 years ago.
These are curious times for Carolina. After coming off a league-worst 2-15 record, the team promoted Dan Morgan and hired Dave Canales to right the ship and point it in the direction of sustained success with second-year quarterback Bryce Young at the helm. That hopeful path begins now.
Fans are entering training camp with plenty of questions about the team, positional battles, schemes, and much more. This is a great time to open up a brand-new mailbag by answering some burning questions heading into their first practice session.
Without further ado, here are six burning questions ahead of Panthers camp.
Carolina Panthers burning questions ahead of training camp
Austin Corbett's prospects at center
What happens if Austin Corbett doesn’t work out? - Mark C.
Good question from Mark. There is certainly some skepticism from fans of whether Austin Corbett can make it work at the center spot. I am certainly one of those skeptics, though I lean to be more cautiously optimistic.
This topic is an overlooked storyline by some. Corbett missed most of the 2023 season with two separate knee injuries that created chaos in the middle of the offensive line. While the former Nevada standout was a quality starting right guard, it didn’t stop the Carolina Panthers from going out and signing two quality guards - Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt.
Corbett could’ve been traded. Instead, Dave Canales moved him to center, somewhere he’s never played in his career. The only natural center on the roster is undrafted free agent Andrew Raym. That is the backup-to-the-backup option, which is expected to be Brady Christensen.
The former second-round selection could work out due to having the requisite size and football IQ to succeed at the position. Will the Panthers and Bryce Young reap the benefits? We’ll have to wait and see how it goes over the next few weeks as training camp gets into full swing.