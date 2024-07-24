6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of 2024 camp
Bryce Young’s prospects beyond 2024
If Bryce Young struggles this year (I have complete faith in him), do the Panthers consider new plans at QB? - @CodeNameDavis
This is a tough question to answer.
As someone who does NFL Draft player evaluations on an annual basis, it’s odd how quickly some people tend to move on from young quarterbacks, no pun intended. There’s too much impatience in the league to the point where it feels like a rookie signal caller with immense potential is already being replaced because of two seasons where the coaching staff and overall environment are embarrassingly terrible.
Bryce Young suffered greatly from a lack of talent and cohesion regarding his early development last season. There were a lot of mitigating circumstances attached to his demise, but the pressure is on to get things trending upward after some notable investment around the Southern California native this offseason.
Carolina maximized the assets available to improve everything around Young entering his second season with the team. They added two new starters on the offensive line and two more at wide receiver with an extra injection of youth acquired through the draft. That shows me this team believes in the former No. 1 overall selection as its franchise signal-caller.
Should Young struggle this season, I expect the Panthers to seek additional competition at the quarterback next offseason. At the same time, he will be given a second chance with what could likely be more arrivals to the offensive side of the ball.
I can only imagine what the fanbase would be like if that were to come to fruition considering what they’ve gone through in the David Tepper era. It's a worst-case scenario everyone should hope doesn't come true despite what some may think of the Alabama product after a rough rookie campaign in 2023.
As of now, the Heisman Trophy winner is the guy at quarterback for what many are hoping will be the next 10 years. Young is a gifted player and I would be surprised if we don’t see a significant amount of improvement from him in 2024.