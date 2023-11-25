6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 12 at Titans
There are more questions than answers right now...
Carolina Panthers OL investment
Is it time once and for all to pay big money to solidify our O-line? - Eric
I love this question, Eric. Some interesting perspectives come from this.
For one, if a quality-level starting center or left guard was available in free agency or the trade market, the Carolina Panthers should pursue the possibility with significant interest. Jason Kelce is a free agent this offseason and while his offseason plans are very unclear at this moment, never say never to the idea.
Of course, it’s very unlikely this will happen.
However, I am still determining whether or not the Panthers will pursue these needs. They should hold off at least one more year on a need at left tackle to allow Ikem Ekwonu a chance to prove his worth. When healthy, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton are strong seeds on the right side.
As I’ve mentioned, you won’t fill every need your roster has in one offseason. In Carolina’s case, this is likely a two-year offensive rebuild.
Finding quality playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young should be a top priority. Other needs should be finding a rushing mate opposite of Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, in addition to a quality starting cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn.
My concise answer to your question, Eric, is that the team should wait and see what occurs this offseason. If the opportunity presents itself, you could fix the offensive line and wide receiver corps next spring.
Until then, let's see how things play out.