6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 12 at Titans
Assisting Derrick Brown and Brian Burns
We need an edge rusher and someone to help Derrick Brown inside. Who are your top choices? - @aalz2199
More offseason questions! I’m glad you brought this one up.
The Carolina Panthers are going to have a laundry list of options in free agency for the edge rusher spot opposite Brian Burns. Danielle Hunter is the top pass rusher in this class and would be a sensational acquisition for Ejiro Evero's defense - if the coordinator is still around.
I also like the idea of adding a scheme-diverse rusher in Chase Young. He has been playing great football for the San Francisco 49ers in the last few weeks following his trade from the Washington Commanders.
Josh Allen and Josh Uche are potential targets as well. Both would be great fits and offer the ability to generate pressure consistently.
As for Derrick Brown’s potential rushing mate, Leonard Williams would be a great veteran and quality free agent pick-up. Christian Wilkins would be a long shot…but walk with me as we imagine the idea of Brown and Wilkins in the trenches together. Adding a true nose tackle would be helpful for the former No. 7 overall selection as well.
My two top choices for an outside rush linebacker and defensive lineman respectively would be Michael Danna, Leonard Floyd, and Justin Madubuike. The latter will likely be looking for a big payday as he continues his breakout campaign. However, Danna and Floyd will be cost-efficient and provide quality value in the process.
These additions should make the Panthers a better defensive unit, especially in the trenches. Danna, Floyd, and Madubuike aren’t household names but your defense is better because of these three.
I don’t have any draft prospects to share at the moment as I have yet to start my 2024 NFL Draft evaluations. Make sure to ask me this question again in a couple of months and I’ll have an answer for you all on this front.