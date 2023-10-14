6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The questions about the Carolina Panthers are piling up...
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking ahead of a potential Week 6 blowout against the Miami Dolphins?
Could this season get any worse for the Carolina Panthers?
For a franchise that seemingly had high expectations for themselves and voiced those goals to an eager, excited fanbase, they have already failed to meet them. For the first time since 2010, the Panthers have started 0-5 and the season once filled with hope is no longer.
There is a lot of blame to go around for the team's struggles. Head coach Frank Reich has not performed to the level expected following his hiring this offseason. General manager Scott Fitterer is under fire for his misses in free agency and the NFL Draft while the team continues to struggle in almost all facets along with a laundry list of crucial injuries.
Week 7 is the bye, which could be seen as a nice reset for a team that likely needs it if they want to dig their way out of the hole of either 1-5 or 0-6 following this weekend's game. Could we see some significant changes to both the roster and play-calling after this coming week? Only time will tell.
Panthers fans, you brought some terrific burning questions for the Cat Crave mailbag this week. Some of you have questions about the running back position, the identity of the offense, tradable players, and much more. I'm here to answer all these questions to the best of my ability.
Without further ado, here are six burning questions fans are asking ahead of the Panthers matchup against the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense, the Miami Dolphins.