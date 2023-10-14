6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
Carolina Panthers 'Untouchables'
Which five players not named Bryce Young are considered untouchable at the trade deadline? - John W.
Great question, John. I have several players in mind.
The first player that comes to mind is safety Vonn Bell, who's made his presence felt on the backend of Ejiro Evero's defense. He's been one of the defense's most consistent players outside of edge rusher Brian Burns, defensive lineman Derrick Brown, and linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Another name is offensive tackle Taylor Moton. Again, like Bell, he's been a consistent and very efficient player on his respective side of the ball.
The seven-year veteran has been a great player on the Carolina Panthers offensive line for years now. Moton's not flawless, but some of the criticism he's gotten seems unnecessary considering how much worse the protection would be if he weren't on the field.
The three other names I will say are untouchable are Luvu, Brown, and interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett. His absence has been dearly missed and with his expected return slated for after the bye week, he will be a welcome addition to the roster.
All of this isn't to say my stance on Brian Burns being "untouchable" has changed. It would be extremely difficult to find another pass rusher in either free agency or the NFL Draft that could match the production No. 53 has had in five seasons with Carolina.
However, without a first-round pick this year and the team looking to build around Bryce Young in the future, trading Burns isn't out of the question.
Burns is still the best player on this roster, let's make this very clear. Without him, this defense struggles even more than it has in pass rush and run defense. Even so, Carolina might need to take the risk in order to make sure its rookie quarterback has a great future.