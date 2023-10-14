6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The questions about the Carolina Panthers are piling up...
Carolina Panthers running back issues
Why does Miles Sanders continue to get carries over Laviska Shenault and Chuba Hubbard when they’ve clearly been more productive? Do the Panthers feel obligated to play him because of their investment? - John M.
John offers a good question here about the Carolina Panthers running back position. Through five games, Miles Sanders is averaging just over three yards per carry for 190 yards on 61 touches. Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault Jr. are both averaging well over four yards per carry with a much higher rushing success rate (57.1% and 54.5%) than Sanders (34.5%).
So, why aren't the more productive runners getting the majority of the touches?
I do feel like the team's obligation to play Sanders is due to their investment. However, the team could be starting a running back committee approach going forward.
It seems Frank Reich likes Sanders as the do-it-all back of the offense, but fumbles have been an issue for No. 6. Playing him seems redundant if his turnovers continue to cost Carolina momentum on offense.
Sanders' play has regressed since his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. His vision is inconsistent and doesn't seem as explosive as he once was.
Is his groin injury from the preseason still bothering him? I'm curious how Sanders looks after the bye week once rested and healthy, assuming his current shoulder injury isn't a long-term issue.
The bottom line is that Reich and Duce Staley need to get their productive runners involved, which also includes Raheem Blackshear, who could finally be active this week with Sanders out with the shoulder injury.
Finding any sort of jolt for this stumbling offense would be a plus at this rate.