6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The questions about the Carolina Panthers are piling up...
Carolina Panthers finding an offensive identity
Why wasn’t the hurry-up offense used more? It seemed to keep the Lions off-balance. - Gerard G.
I agree, Gerard. The Carolina Panthers offense looked cleaner and more smooth-sailing than it had in previous weeks in the no-huddle, up-tempo offense it utilized last week against the Detroit Lions.
However, this isn't Madden. You can't run the no-huddle offense every play of every offensive series. This is real life where players get tired, need plays off to catch their breathe, etc.
When Frank Reich said in his post-game conference that the team was close to finding their identity on offense, I believed it. What we saw in this game is how the Panthers' offense can succeed moving forward.
While it won't be on every drive, this no-huddle offense is likely one of the efforts to simplify the game for Bryce Young while allowing him to digest and process pre and post-snap information in a quicker manner. That's when we saw the signal-caller at his best and where we saw plenty of flashes.
I loved the utilization of crossers and quick game to both put pressure on the defense by attacking horizontally, and attack gaps in zone coverage to keep the defense off balance.