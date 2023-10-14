6 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking ahead of Week 6 at Dolphins
The questions about the Carolina Panthers are piling up...
Did the Carolina Panthers make the wrong choice?
How many more games before we admit the horrible mistake that was taking Bryce Young instead of C.J. Stroud? - Nathan C.
Nathan, it's Week 6 of the NFL season. This is also Bryce Young's fifth career start at this level. Respectfully, let's take a deep breath and calm down.
It is way too early to tell if the Carolina Panthers made the right choice by selecting Young over C.J. Stroud. There is no guarantee that the No. 2 pick would have the same success here this early into his career that he has had with the Houston Texans.
Both quarterbacks are in very different situations. On one hand, the Texans have a good offensive system and young receivers that can create separation all over the field. On the other, the Panthers are the complete opposite - they don't have the best weapons or separators within a scheme that has yet to find a true identity.
Stroud has been great and I'm very excited for his future in Houston. Young will be just fine and a good quarterback in this league.
Young has shown flashes every week he's played and continues to display improvement. He hasn't been bad whatsoever, though not great.
Despite what some are suggesting on some social media platforms, there is no good in going back to Andy Dalton at this stage of the season and Young's career. Stick with the guy you drafted No. 1 overall in the draft and let him continue to develop at this level of football.