6 Carolina Panthers players (and coaches) who won't be back in 2024
Big changes could be coming once again...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players or coaches are unlikely to be back in 2024 after a disastrous campaign through ten games?
After bolding claiming this team was ready to take that next step and enter the playoff picture, the Carolina Panthers have been worse than ever in 2023. Just one win from their opening 10 contests has many fans already calling for more big changes, which isn't what team owner David Tepper had in mind when he hired Frank Reich, spent substantial money on his coaching staff, and made their daring move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
This is a sorry state of affairs. Perhaps the biggest embarrassment of all is yet to come if the Panthers end up giving the No.1 pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears, which looks entirely possible looking at the team's current trajectory.
A few blind optimists remain, but the fury is quickly turning to apathy for large sections of Carolina's long-suffering support. This represents the worst stage of grief for any fan and something that might tip Tepper over the edge when push comes to shove.
With this in mind, here are six Panthers players and coaches who won't be back in 2024.
Shawn Jefferson - Carolina Panthers WRs coach
Bryce Young is being failed by the Carolina Panthers. This starts with the protection upfront and also centers around pass-catchers who simply cannot create enough separation to make a difference.
While this places the blame on recruitment, coaching also matters. Looking at how there's been no notable growth from anybody, wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson could be sacrificed whether Frank Reich is retained or not.
Jefferson came in with a big reputation, much like the rest of Carolna's staff. And like the large majority, he's not lived up to this lofty billing.