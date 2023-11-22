6 Carolina Panthers players (and coaches) who won't be back in 2024
Big changes could be coming once again...
By Dean Jones
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers pass-rush was a real concern coming into the campaign. Letting Haason Reddick walk was arguably one of the worst personnel moves in franchise history and the defense is still suffering almost two seasons following his departure.
There was hope the switch to Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defensive scheme would bring about improved production. Sadly - due to injuries and poor production - it's the same old story.
If the Panthers don't get an exceptional game from Brian Burns, there is no edge presence whatsoever. This must be addressed as a matter of extreme urgency next spring regardless of who's making personnel choices by that point.
Marquis Haynes Sr. has barely featured this season due to injury. The outside linebacker suffered a serious back issue during the summer that required significant rehabilitation and his grand comeback lasted just one game before he was once again ruled out.
To say this is concerning for Haynes' long-term aspirations in a contract year would be an understatement. The former Ole Miss star has proven his worth as a dependable rotational piece, but back injuries do tend to linger and that could prove fatal in his bid to stick around.
A complete refresh on the edge is of paramount importance. This starts by extending Burns and removing the dead weight in Carolina's locker room.
If that means letting Haynes walk, so be it.