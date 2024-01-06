6 Carolina Panthers players who won't be back in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players could be on the move in 2024...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are unlikely to be back in 2024 following one of the worst seasons in franchise history?
The Carolina Panthers are winding down a season littered with embarrassment, controversy, poor performances, and everything in between. Bold predictions about winning the NFC South and making some noise in the postseason were ill-advised. This team was nowhere near ready to compete, and that's being generous.
Just one contest remains before attention turns to another dramatic offseason. Fans have been in this mode for weeks. That's what happens when you follow a two-win team with an egotistical man-child for an owner.
A new head coach is needed. More roles could become vacant in the not-too-distant future. Once the new hires come into the fold, the playing side of things becomes the top priority.
Looking at how things stand currently, there's a lot of hard work ahead. On this topic, here are six Panthers players who won't be back in 2024.
Kamu Grugier-Hill - Carolina Panthers LB
Considering the modest expectations of Kamu Grugier-Hill when he came to the Carolina Panthers, he's been one of the pleasant surprises. The linebacker's been a solid presence on the defensive rotation - featuring in 39 percent of snaps. Whether that's enough to earn another new deal with the organization is another matter.
The Panthers must make extending Frankie Luvu their top priority in the linebacking corps. With Shaq Thompson also expected to return from injury in time for the 2024 season, the new regime might look towards the draft for a cheaper, more promising rotational option than Grugier-Hill when push comes to shove.