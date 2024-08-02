6 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 6
Ikem Ekwonu, offensive line, show promise
One of the lowlights of last season was the revolving door at both guard spots and the erratic play of left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Thankfully, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales prioritized the protection during free agency with the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.
Fan Fest offered fans the opportunity to see the offensive line in action during a live scrimmage since the 2023 season ended. While there were mistakes and signs of training camp sloppiness, Carolina Panthers fans should be hopeful and excited about the potential of the starting front five.
I was impressed with the ground game. Ekwonu and Lewis continued to manhandle defenders and create lanes for their running backs. There were quite a few times when Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders had some bursty plays due to the openings they had. How this will look against the New York Jets in joint practice will be telling.
Ekwonu was rock solid in pass protection. I didn’t see a negative play all evening. His anchor was stern and his technique looked more consistent as the session went on. This should give fans some hope that the former North Carolina State star can have a turnaround in a crucial third season.
Jadeveon Clowney continues his training camp rampage
When looking at the Panthers' roster on paper, it’s easy to say interior defensive lineman Derrick Brown is the team’s top player. He had a historic 2023 campaign and will look to increase his overall sack production with some interior help. While he has been a monster himself, new teammate Jadeveon Clowney has been the best defensive player in camp so far.
Clowney returned to Clemson - where he spent his time dominating the Tigers during his time at South Carolina - before their reign of national dominance. The former Gamecock looked like he was 10 years younger by overwhelming opposing linemen with pure explosiveness, power, and a refined rush arsenal.
My hot take from Fan Fest: Clowney is only getting better and aging like a fine wine.
The Panthers lost a great pass rusher in Brian Burns this offseason. The fact that Clowney has performed incredibly well in camp raises confidence he can continue this play into the regular season.
Clowney turned in his best season as a pro at 30 years old with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. It’s hard to ignore how unblockable No. 7 has been this summer.