6 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 6
Other observations from Carolina Panthers Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s unofficial tally from the intrasquad scrimmage was 11 compilations on 18 pass attempts and a touchdown in the red zone to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Head coach Dave Canales called it a "good, not great" performance from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The second-year signal-caller did a great job navigating the pocket and escaping pressure on the move. He and No. 1 wide receiver Diontae Johnson - acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason - continue to showcase great chemistry that should bleed deeply into the 2024 campaign.
Not much has been said about third-round pick, linebacker Trevin Wallace. I decided to keep a close eye on him during practice and came away highly impressed by his potential. While the former Kentucky enforcer is raw, there are flashes to be positive about in coverage. He’s explosive and can fly around. He’ll see the feed this season as a key piece of the linebacker rotation.
The Panthers will have to go out and find themselves an interim backup quarterback. It was announced Thursday evening that veteran Andy Dalton would miss the next couple of weeks due to a quad injury.
That is why Jack Plummer took all of the second and third-team snaps during practice at Clemson. Expect Carolina to look at quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill and Kellen Mond in free agency as camp continues.
Austin Corbett is the Panthers' new starting center after a position change this offseason once Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis came into the fold. He showed good communication and direction as a pre-snap caller to identify and set protections. However, you can tell he is still learning the ropes of a new position.
Some of the sloppiness mentioned earlier came from Corbett, who has had some inconsistency with his snaps. This is something to monitor as Carolina's training camp moves along. Any kinks must be ironed out before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.