6 dark horse candidates to become Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024
Don't dismiss these names as potential replacements for head coach Frank Reich.
By Dean Jones
Which dark horse candidates could the Carolina Panthers consider for their vacant head coaching position in 2024 after firing Frank Reich?
The Carolina Panthers are now making plans to appoint their second head coach in consecutive years. This will be the fifth person at the helm in two years following Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks, the recently departed Frank Reich, and current interim Chris Tabor.
David Tepper has a lot of explaining to do during his scheduled media availability later this morning. His tenure as owner continues to be an embarrassing one, which means he must get his next hire correct in pursuit of getting this franchise off the canvas and back into contention.
Some obvious names are coming up in speculation. While some of those will be considered, Tepper's known for going bold and often against the grain, so nothing can be ruled out one way or another.
With this in mind, here are six dark horse candidates the Panthers might consider to be their next head coach in 2024.
Carolina Panthers could hire Dan Quinn
- Defensive Coordinator | Dallas Cowboys
With Mike McCarthy's job prospects beyond the current campaign improving with every passing week, this could be the right time to prise Dan Quinn away from the Dallas Cowboys. While his previous time as head coach with the Atlanta Falcons didn't go well, he remains a highly respected mind who should get a ton of interest during the next cycle.
This would go away from hiring an offensive guru to mold rookie quarterback Bryce Young, which is off-putting. But if Quinn convinces David Tepper if interviewed that he can find the right coaches and coordinators capable of bringing the No. 1 overall pick along, it cannot be dismissed entirely.