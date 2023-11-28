6 dark horse candidates to become Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024
Don't dismiss these names as potential replacements for head coach Frank Reich.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Kellen Moore
- Offensive Coordinator | Los Angeles Chargers
When the Carolina Panthers made Frank Reich their head coach earlier this year, his connections and ambitions to mold an all-star coaching staff tipped the scales in his favor. According to multiple reports, Kellen Moore was next in line.
The former college quarterback star was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator at the time. He's since moved on to the Los Angeles Chargers to call plays, which has been a mixed bag up to now as pressure continues to mount on head coach Brandon Staley.
That won't put off David Tepper from taking another look at Moore. If he was impressed the first time, another year of experience wouldn't be seen as a bad thing despite how things are currently unfolding in the California sunshine.
The Chargers currently rank No. 11 in total offense with 347.5 yards per game. Moore does have the benefit of a franchise-caliber presence under center in Justin Herbert and some outstanding skill position players, so one could argue they should be much higher all things considered.
With that being said, Tepper is impulsive. Once someone talks him into giving them a shot - which seems to have been the case with both Matt Rhule and Reich - there's nothing anybody can do to change his mind.
If Moore was No. 2 on his list last season, the Panthers will take another look. Although in an ideal world, the new general manager will get to pick the head coach, not Tepper.
Don't hold your breath for that to occur, though.