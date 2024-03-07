6 free-agent cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers should target in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need cornerback help...
By Noah Bryce
What free agent cornerbacks should the Carolina Panthers target to shore up what has been a disappointing position in recent years?
Cornerback has been a never-ending carousel of bad decisions compounded by injury for what seems like forever for the Carolina Panthers since 2015. When it seems like it will change, something else comes in to ruin it.
Ever since the dominance of Josh Norman, the Panthers have attempted to fill that void through the draft and free agency. Players like James Bradberry or Stephon Gilmore provided glimpses of what could be only to be discarded right as their stars began to shine. This must change under the new regime.
As of right now, the team is going to be looking for a new running mate with the impending departure of Donte Jackson to pair with Jaycee Horn on the outside. This will be vital for the Panthers' success going forward given the lack of consistency over the last few years.
But who is even out there for the Panthers to consider that would be an upgrade? Let's take a look.
Carolina Panthers could sign Jourdan Lewis
Jourdan Lewis is a bit of a forgotten man on the Dallas Cowboys roster, especially after the emergence of DaRon Bland to pair alongside the likely return of Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs. This means that the talented cornerback will likely be available at a reasonable price.
Lewis was once the starter on the outside just a few short seasons ago. He has more recently been relegated to a hybrid slot/linebacker position and has largely thrived in this area of the field. Utilizing quick instincts and a knack for finding the football to seemingly always be around the play as it evolves.
He is not going to be a highlight reel waiting to happen by any means and is nowhere near a superstar. However, that isn't what the Carolina Panthers need at this point. The team needs someone who will consistently make the right decision and that is durable enough to be there when the need arises.