6 players the Carolina Panthers can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Everything has been tailored around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are looking to make amends after failing the signal-caller throughout a disastrous rookie campaign. After an eventful recruitment period, things are looking up.
The Panthers remain convinced that Young has the tools needed to lead this struggling franchise back to the promised land. He's a long way off from that right now, but those who wrote him off after one season without considering the mitigating circumstances attached could be eating their words when push comes to shove.
Young has improved protection, especially on the interior. His options in the passing game took a notable step forward. The Panthers are also looking to mold their offensive scheme around his strengths under the watchful eye of head coach Dave Canales, who's gained a lofty reputation for helping struggling quarterbacks galvanize their careers.
Carolina pushed all their chips into the middle with Young heading into the 2024 campaign. He's working exceptionally hard to grow as a player and leader, but the microscope will be larger than ever on his performance levels when competitive action returns.
With so much on the line for Young next season, the last thing the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama needs is to go on the shelf. He needs to be on the field gaining back confidence. An injury could jeopardize that considerably.
It would also leave the Panthers' grand plans for progress in tatters. They have Andy Dalton - who is a dependable backup and played well during his one start in 2023 - but his skill set is far different to Young's. Therefore, some significant schematic adjustments would need to be implemented in this scenario.
This is a crossroads campaign for Young. While it would take something drastic for the Panthers to cut this gamble short after two seasons, there's also a severe need to improve consistency and make sure Carolina's faith is repaid in some capacity.