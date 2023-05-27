6 pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers signing free-agent DeAndre Hopkins
Con No. 1
Carolina Panthers would get an aging DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins will turn 31 years old before the 2023 season begins. If recent trends continue, his best football is behind him.
He has not played a full season since 2020 and has missed 15 of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons due to both injuries and a PED-related suspension. After missing only two games in the first eight years of his career, Hopkins hit a durability wall in 2021, missing time first with a hamstring injury and later with a torn MCL.
Hopkins has seen his yardage total decrease in every season since 2018 and has seen his touchdown total decrease in every season since 2017. So the concerns are obvious considering the money involved.
While adding Hopkins would certainly upgrade the talent pool around rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers would likely prefer to develop their younger receivers in order to establish long-term chemistry with their rookie signal-caller. Even if the former Clemson stud is able to have multiple productive seasons going forward, his age automatically disqualifies him from being a viable option once the No. 1 pick enters his prime.
Carolina has already made a bet on one aging wideout this offseason by signing Adam Thielen to a three-year, $25 million deal. While there is certainly value to be added by having a veteran in the room amongst younger players, there is little sense in paying two players to fill that role.