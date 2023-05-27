6 pros and cons of the Carolina Panthers signing free-agent DeAndre Hopkins
Pro No. 3
Carolina Panthers would give DeAndre Hopkins a nice homecoming story
A native of upstate South Carolina and a former Clemson Tiger, DeAndre Hopkins' career could come full circle with a return to the Carolinas. Something that only adds to the level of intrigue surrounding a potential switch to the Carolina Panthers now he is free to choose his own destination in 2023.
In fact, the Panthers have already added one player this offseason that has followed a similar path as Hopkins. New Carolina defensive lineman DeShawn Williams graduated from D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, the same high school that Hopkins attended. He then attended Clemson before beginning his NFL career.
These almost identical paths to NFL stardom could come full circle for both if Hopkins does end up joining the Panthers. And what a story that would be for fans who became completely disengaged and disenchanted under the previous coaching regime.
While the Panthers have famously never drafted a player from Clemson, they did play their inaugural season at the Tigers' Memorial Stadium. Of course, the quarterback then was Frank Reich, now the head coach tasked with leading this franchise back to prominence.
Adding Hopkins could not only be a full-circle moment for the player himself but also for the Panthers.